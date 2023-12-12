Puri Srimandir to open at 2 AM from Dec 16 till Jan 14

By The News Insight
TNI Bureau: Puri Srimandir will open at 2 AM from December 16 to till January 14, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)  on Monday.

While speaking to the media persons after a crucial meeting of SJTA, Chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das informed that the Pahili Bhoga ritual of the deities in the Srimandir will commence from December 16 and will continue till January 14, 2024. In view of this, a decision has been taken to open the doors of the temple from 2 am every day till January 14.

Das also said that decision was taken for beautification of Srimandir’s Ananda Bazaar and the polythene sheets overed on the shops will be replaced with synthetic fabrics.

A discussion was also held about the price of Abhada which will be revised after holding further discussions, the SJTA administration informed.

