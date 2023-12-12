PM Modi likely to visit Western Odisha on December 24

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Western Odisha in December 24, informed senior BJP MLA Mohan Majhi.

Informing about Modi’s visit, Mohan Majhi, who is also the Opposition Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly, said that he (Prime Minister) will visit on December 24 and will attend a government programme.

Though the exact official program of the Prime Minister is yet to be known but it is suspected that he would attend a programme at Sambalpur IIM on December 24.

Majhi also informed that several Central leaders including party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha in December and January.