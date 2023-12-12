Bhajanlal Sharma to be Next CM of Rajasthan

TNI Bureau: Days after the thumping victory in Rajasthan, the Bhartiya Janata Party has announced Bhajan Lal Sharma as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

BJP leaders Diya Kumari and Dr. Premchand Bairwa named as deputy Chief Ministers of Rajasthan.

Bhajan Lal Sharma won the Sanganer constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of 48,081 votes.

Sharma also served as the Rajasthan General Secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party four times.

His name was announced by senior party leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje following the BJP legislature party meeting at the party office in Jaipur, in the presence of the party’s central observer and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and two co-observers – national Vice President Saroj Pandey and national General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

While BJP won 115 seats in the 200-member assembly, the Congress was at a distant second with 69 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly Election, 2023.