Puri District Administration seals Danagohir Village till April 14

TNI Bureau: The Puri District Administration has declared Danagohir village in Pipili block as a containment zone and sealed the entire area as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of #COVID19.

The decision was taken after the detection of a Coronavirus patient in the village yesterday, who is linked to Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz. All shops, business establishments have been closed. Only a few medicine stores will remain open during the period. Puri District Administration will make necessary arrangements to provide essentials to the people.

The entire area comprising of Danagohir Chhak, Jaypur Sashan and Jaypur Chhak have been sealed till the midnight of April 14 starting from 7 AM today.