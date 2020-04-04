Odisha steps up efforts to trace Nizamuddin Attendees

TNI Bureau: In the wake of reports of many people concealing their travel history to Nizamuddin Markaz, the Odisha Government has launched a massive drive to trace them.

The Government has so far traced 28 Nizamuddin ateendees in the State, including 7 foreigners. 25 of them have tested negative for COVID-19 while 3 (one each from Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur) tested positive.

Chief Minister has issued a special appeal to those who had attended Tablighi Jamaat to call 104 Helpline Number and get themselves tested in the interest of their family and children. The CM asked them not to be afraid of anything, saying the Govt will stand by them.

The Health Department has also requested all those who have links to Nizamuddin Markaz to voluntarily call 104 and provide information about their contacts.

“There is no need to panic and hide. Anyone having any information about such persons may inform 104,” urged the Health Department.