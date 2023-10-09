Private Bus Strike in Odisha put on hold till October 31

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association has put its proposed strike on hold till October 31. Private Bus Strike Association decided to put the strike on hold following its successful discussions with the State Government over their demands today.

It is to be noted here that the association had called for an indefinite bus strike across Odisha from tomorrow with the aim to press for the fulfillment of its several demands which included withdrawal of the State Government’s Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme to run buses from panchayats to blocks, blocks to district headquarters and from districts to the state capital.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, the association had on September 27 submitted a memorandum to the State government over their demands and threatened to launch the indefinite bus strike from October 10 if the government does not consider their demands. However, as the State government did not take any decision in this regard till yesterday, the association had decided to go ahead with its plan.

With the aim to prevent the stir, the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) held a meeting with the members of the association today and discussed their demands. The meeting was fruitful, said the general secretary of the Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association Debendra Sahu.