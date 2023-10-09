EC announces Assembly Polls schedule for 5 States; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the dates or assembly elections in five states namely Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while addressing a press conference in Delhi today informed that voting in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7 and 17, while in Madhya Pradesh on November 17.

Likewise, Mizoram will go to polling on 7th November, Rajasthan on 23rd November and Telangana on 30th November.

Results of all the five states will be declared on December 3.

For the upcoming Assembly elections 2023 in five states, 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 assembly constituencies.

There will be 17,734 Model polling stations, 621 Polling stations will be managed by PwD staff, and at 8,192 PS women will be in command.

Around 60 lakh first time voters (18-19 Yrs) will participate in elections of these five states.

The election commission has decided to manage 2900 polling stations the by youth to inspire young voters.

According to Chief Election Commissioner, the total voters in Mizoram are 8.52 lakh, 2.03 crore in Chhattisgarh, 5.6 cr in Madhya Pradesh, 5.25 crore in Rajasthan and 3.17 crore in Telangana.