Priority COVID Vaccination for 18-44 Age Group in Odisha’s 5 MC Areas

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government on Saturday said it will vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group in the municipal corporation areas of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur for the time being as positivity rate of Covid cases is very high in these areas.

In a letter the Additional Chief Secretary asked to all District collectors & municipal commissioners to begin free COVID vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 in five Municipal Corporation areas.

The COVID-19 vaccination sessions for people in the 18-44 age group will take place between 8 am to 1 pm, while those above 45 years will receive the shots from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The State Government will provide vaccines to private hospitals free of cost and they shall be allowed to collect Rs 100 per beneficiary as service charge.