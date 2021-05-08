TNI Evening News Headlines – May 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1034 COVID positive cases & 1019 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 880 local contact cases and 154 quarantine cases.

➡️ 7664 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 439322.

➡️ Odisha Government to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group in the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur for the time being.

➡️ 1 Lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, purchased by Odisha Government reach Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur, Collector’s Office sign MoU To Tackle Crisis

➡️ 1.48 crore Olive Ridley Turtles born at Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district.

➡️ Veteran actor late Bijay Mohanty’s mother Santilata Mohanty passes away. She was 96.

➡️ Bhandaripokhari MLA Prafulla Samal tests positive for Covid 19.

India News

➡️ First-ever India+27 EU member states summit begins today under the Presidency of Portugal; PM Modi asks leaders to support vaccine patent waiver, EU extends solidarity.

➡️ Centre revises national policy for admission of COVID patients to various categories of COVID facilities; COVID positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation.

➡️ Supreme Court sets up 12-member task force for allocation of oxygen to all States and Union Territories.

➡️ 8 COVID survivors have lost vision in an eye due to mucormycosis, a fungal infection in Maharashtra.

➡️ 9 killed in blast at limestone mine in Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ DCGI gives emergency approval of DRDO-developed anti-Covid Oral Drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).

➡️ NHAI exempts tankers carrying liquid medical #oxygen from toll fee across national highways.

➡️ Bharat Biotech’s (Made in India) Flag of India Covaxin Approved for Children above 12 years.

➡️ 12 States in India account for over 80% of active Coronavirus cases.

➡️ India’s daily domestic Oxygen production increased to 9,400 MT.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 53,605 new coronavirus cases, 864 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 41,971 new coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu 27,397, Uttar Pradesh 26,847 and Andhra Pradesh reports 20,065 covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Former India hockey player and coach M K Kaushik dies of COVID-19

➡️ Ravinder Pal Singh, former India hockey player and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side dies of COVID-19. He was 65.

World News

➡️ 78 killed in Afghan flash floods.

➡️ Germany has sent an Oxygen Plant with a capacity of generating 4,00,000 litres of oxygen. The Plant will serve DRDO operated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital.

➡️ At least 40 people killed and dozens others wounded in a blast near Kabul girls’ school.

➡️ EU seals deal for extra 1.8 Billion BioNTech-Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Doses.

➡️ UK finalises post-lockdown traffic light travel system; 12 countries on ‘green list’.