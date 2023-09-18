TNI Evening News Headlines – September 18, 2023

➡️ Primary school teachers’ protest put on hold in Odisha.
➡️ The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police Crime Branch raids Sambad office over loan fraud allegations.
➡️ Fresh low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal in 48 hours; IMD issues orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha in the next few days.
➡️ 4 killed, 1 injured in collision between car & a truck near Nuasadak Chhak under Tigiria Police Limits in Athagarh.
➡️ ABVP files petition in Orissa High Court seeking Student Union Elections in all colleges this year.
➡️ Manipur Government constitutes Inquiry Commission to ascertain circumstances leading to abduction and killing of Army jawan.
➡️ Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends, no press briefing. Suspense continues over key decisions.
➡️ Hoysala temples in Karnataka – inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List.
➡️ Three detained under PSA for alleged terror links in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.
➡️ The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) asks Karnataka to continue supply of 5000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for next 15 days.
➡️ Ministry of Finance approves welfare measures for LIC agents and employees.
➡️ Sensex falls 241.79 points to settle at 67,596.84; Nifty declines 59.05 points to 20,133.30.
