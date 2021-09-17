Prices of Apple iPhone 13, 12 & 11 Models in India

Insight Bureau: At its California Streaming event, Apple announced four new iPhone 13 versions as well as other items. With a new entry-level model and a 5G-enabled iPad mini that also received a design makeover, the iPad sector saw substantial changes. The new Apple Watch Series 7 features a few cosmetic changes, but it won’t be available until later this year. On September 17, the phones will be available for pre-order in India, with sales beginning on September 24.

Following the debut of the new iPhone 13 series, Apple has reduced the price of the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 series in India. In India, Apple has cut the pricing of the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11. The new maximum retail pricing (MRP) are already visible on the Apple India online store, while other merchants, such as Amazon and Flipkart, have yet to update their prices.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The A15 Bionic chipset, which is a six-core processor, is used in Apple’s iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 Pro series has a 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, often known as Apple’s “ProMotion” adaptive refresh rate, as well as many camera upgrades.

The iPhone 13 Pro will cost Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,29,900, both of which are unchanged from last year. Apple has also set the beginning costs for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively, as they were last year. Keep in mind storage has increased now to 128GB for the base options.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 66,999 is now available for Rs. 65,900 for 64GB storage, Rs. 70,900 for 128GB storage, and Rs. 80,900 for 256GB storage. The iPhone 12 was released in October of last year for Rs. 79,900 for a 64GB storage model, Rs. 84,900 for a 128GB storage model, and Rs. 94,900 for a 256GB storage model.

On Apple’s online store, the iPhone 12 small 72,900 is now priced at Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB storage model, which is Rs. 10,000 cheaper than its debut price. The 128GB storage model costs Rs. 64,900, while the 256GB storage model costs Rs. 74,900.

The iPhone 12 small was introduced in India at a price of Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage variation, Rs. 74,900 for the 128GB storage model, and Rs. 84,900 for the top-end 256GB storage model.

iPhone 11