2 Crore+ Covid Vaccine Doses on PM’s Birthday

Insight Bureau: In a big development, India set a new record by administering 2 crore vaccine doses today, marking PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday. It’s a new vaccination world record while more than 1 crore vaccine doses were given for the 4th time.

At least 2.22 crore vaccine doses were administered at 8 PM today. China had inoculated the most member of people in a day – 2.47 crore in June 2021.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrated this moment with healthcare officials and offered them sweets.

India has set a target of 100 crore vaccine doses by the first week of October. Over 79 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.