TNI Evening News Headlines – September 17, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 17, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Biswakarma Puja.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 267 more COVID positive cases & 165 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 214 local contact cases and 53 quarantine cases.

➡️ 719 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1005564.

➡️ Odisha Fire Service Emergency Number ‘101’ integrated with ‘Dial 112’.

➡️ Orissa High Court declines to intervene in Odisha Govt’s decision to impose 4-ft height cap on idols during the festive season.

➡️ With Orissa High Court rejects the petition, 4-feet cap on height of idols during the festive season 2021, will continue.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Biswakarma Puja.

India News

➡️ India sets new record for daily Covid vaccine doses; India has administered over 2.25 crore daily vaccinations till 9.30 pm today.

➡️ Kerala reports 23,260 fresh COVID-19 infections, 20,388 recoveries and 131 deaths today.

➡️ Terrorists shot dead a labourer from Bihar at Nehama, Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

➡️ The policeman who was shot by terrorists in Kulgam district succumbed to his injuries.

➡️ GST Council extends levy of compensation cess till March 2026.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi to release on OTT.

➡️ GST Council exempts national permit fee charged by states for operation of goods carriage from GST.

➡️ E-commerce operators Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST on restaurant service supplied through them; tax to be charged at point of delivery: Finance Ministry.

World News

➡️ The UN Security Council decides to extend until 17th March 2022 the mandate of UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan), as defined in its resolution 2543.

➡️ US court abolishes proposed Trump era H-1B wage rule.

➡️ Iran’s petrochemical, fuel sales boom as sanctions hit crude exports.

➡️ China fully vaccinates more than 1 Billion people against Covid.

