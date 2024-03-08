President Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu has reportedly nominated Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed about the development in a post on X and termed Murty’s nomination as s a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny,”

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring,” the PM wrote.

“Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure,” he added.

It is to be noted here that the 73-year-old prolific writer was born in 1950 in Shiggaon, Haveri District in North Karnataka, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

Murty also has received the RK Narayan Award for Literature, the Attimabbe Award from the government of Karnataka and the Lifetime Achievement by Crossword Book Awards in 2018.