Kamiya Jani gets National Travel Creator Award

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He also had a brief interaction with the winners.

Among others, CurlyTales Founder Kamiya Jani got the Favourite Travel Creator at the National Awards. PM Modi praised Kamiya and advised her to promote the Temples across India.

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

According to reports, the National Creator Award witnessed exemplary public engagement as more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received in the first round. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, the following winners were selected.

Full list of winners of National Creators Award 2024: