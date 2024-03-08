Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill hit Hundreds in Dharamsala Test

TNI Bureau: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit centuries in the ongoing 5th and final test match against England at Dharmasala today.

Rohit and Gill, who were batting on 52 and 26 overnight, resumed the innings at 135/1 and both of them made their centuries in the first session of Day 2. They put up more than 150 runs for the second wicket.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While Rohit scored 103 off 162 balls, Gill scored 110 off 150 balls to give India a good lead after England had posted 218 in their first innings on the opening day. It was Rohit Sharma’s 12th test century with 13 fours and three sixes while Gill hit his fourth test ton, which included 12 fours and five sixes.

As of now, India is looking in complete control on 366/3 in the post lunch session.