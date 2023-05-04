President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Mayurbhanj on 3-day Visit

TNI Bureau: President of India, Droupadi Murmu arrived in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on a 3-day visit. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal received her at Badampahar helipad.

After landing at the helipad, Murmu visited her in-law’s village Pahadpur in Rairangpur sub-division and laid a garland at the statue of late husband Shyam Charam Murmu at SLS Memorial Residential School at Pahadpur.

The President is slated to lay the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur and then she will visit the Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra where she will launch the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre.

Later in the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium.

On May 5, the President will pay her tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary before visiting the Similipal Sanctuary.

On May 6, Murmu will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada and return to Delhi.