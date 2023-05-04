Protesting Wrestlers threaten to return Medals & Awards

TNI Bureau: The wrestlers, who are staging a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, threatened to return all the medals and awards.

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia on Thursday said that they will return all the medals and awards to the Indian government if this is how the wrestlers will be treated.

“Agar aise hi samman hai uss medal ka, toh uss medal ka hum kya krenge. Isse accha toh hum normal life jee lenge. Medals ko hum bharat sarkar ko wapas hi lauta denge. (If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life & return all the medals & awards to the Indian Government”, Punia told the media persons.

Punia said so following a scuffle between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police.