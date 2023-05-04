TNI Morning News Headlines – May 04, 2023

➡️President Droupadi Murmu lands at Badampahar helipad in Mayurbhanj district, lays a garland at the statue of late husband Shyam Charam Murmu.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh and Kolkata links surface in cough syrup racket in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ India reports 3,962 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 36,244.

➡️ 11 persons killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Indian Army & Assam Rifles evacuate more than 7,500 civilians of all communities to restore law & order in Manipur.

➡️ Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation will be hosting a grand community reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney on Tuesday.

➡️ UP Municipal Election 2023: 9.98% voter turnout recorded till 9am; many voters find their names missing in list. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote.

➡️ Late Night scuffle at Wrestlers’ Protest Site; Somnath Bharti detained. AAP called meeting of MLAs, councillors to discuss Jantar Mantar police-wrestlers scuffle.

➡️ Wrestlers seek action against officials responsible for Jantar Mantar chaos.