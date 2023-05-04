TNI Morning News Headlines – May 04, 2023

➡️President Droupadi Murmu lands at Badampahar helipad in Mayurbhanj district, lays a garland at the statue of late husband Shyam Charam Murmu.
➡️Himachal Pradesh and Kolkata links surface in cough syrup racket in Bhubaneswar.
➡️India reports 3,962 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 36,244.
➡️11 persons killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh.
➡️Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.
➡️Indian Army & Assam Rifles evacuate more than 7,500 civilians of all communities to restore law & order in Manipur.
➡️Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation will be hosting a grand community reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney on Tuesday.
➡️UP Municipal Election 2023: 9.98% voter turnout recorded till 9am; many voters find their names missing in list. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote.
➡️Late Night scuffle at Wrestlers’ Protest Site; Somnath Bharti detained. AAP called meeting of MLAs, councillors to discuss Jantar Mantar police-wrestlers scuffle.
➡️Wrestlers seek action against officials responsible for Jantar Mantar chaos.
➡️Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, reaches Jantar Mantar to support protesting wrestlers.
