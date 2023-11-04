Prasidh Krishna to replace Injured Hardik Pandya in World Cup Team

TNI Bureau: India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced about the development today saying Pandya has been ruled out of the mega event due to injury.

Seamer Prasidh Krishna has been named as Pandya’s replacement, the ICC said adding that Prasidh will be available for Sunday’s clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It is to be noted here Pandya suffered a left ankle injury while bowling against Bangladesh in Pune. However, he couldn’t recover in time.