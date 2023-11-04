TNI Bureau: The Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Saturday informed that the second direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput will commence on November 6.

According to the CMO which is supporting the flight services financially, the IndiaOne Air will operate the flights twice a day on Mondays and Fridays every week.

The flight will depart Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar at 7:10 am and arrive at Jeypore at 8:45 am. While returning, it will take off at 9:00 am from Jeypore and land at 10:35 am in Bhubaneswar.

Each flier has to pay Rs 2999 as ticket price, but it is an inaugural offer for the month of November only. Later, the price of the ticket will change.

One can log in to the official website of IndiaOne Air to book their tickets.

The first flight between the two destinations took off on October 31, 2022 after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted Jeypore Airport the license to carry out commercial flight operations under the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN).