Prashant Kishor not to join Congress

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has confirmed the development.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Political Strategist Prashant Kishor has declined the offer to join the party after a series of meetings with Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestions given to the party,” he tweeted.

Later, Prashant Kishor tweeted, “I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.

In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms”.

 

