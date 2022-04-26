Odisha Heatwave: Colleges closed till May 2

Insight Bureau: In view of prevailing severe heatwave conditions in the State, Odisha Government on Tuesday announced suspension of classroom teaching for all undergraduate and postgraduate students in all higher education institutions coming under Higher Education Department.

The Department of Higher Education said that all Colleges, Universities will remain closed from tomorrow April 27 to May 2.

However, other activities of HEIs such as Examination, Evaluation, Administrative work, Research work, etc. shall continue as usual.

The official letter said, “Teaching and non-teaching employees are required to remain present in their respective HEIs, as in case of a normal working day, to perform the above-mentioned activities or any other activity assigned to them by their authority during this period.”

Earlier on Monday, Odisha Government announced closure of all schools in the State for a period of five days starting today.