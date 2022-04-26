Weapon Exhibition at Vikram Dev College, Jeypore

Insight Bureau: A Weapon Exhibition took place at Vikram Dev Autonomous College, Jeypore on Monday from 9 AM to 4 PM. The exhibition was attended by the DIG of BSF Madan Lal, Senior commander Bijay Kumar, Principal of the college Gopal Haldar and other BSF commanders. The exhibition began with an introductory speech by the Principal, while it was inaugurated by the BSF DIG Madan Lal.

The center of attraction was the performance of the dog squad of BSF. The trained dogs performed various stunts, manifesting their talent by detecting the explosives and drugs containers and impressed the audience with other activities too.

After the short performance, students and civilians were guided to the weapon exhibition where weapons like 9MM Glock-19 pistol, Beretta MX-4 storm, X95 Assualt Rifle, AK-47 Assault Rifle, 7.62×39MM AK 47 Assault Rifle, 5.56MM INSAS Assault Rifle, 5.56MM INSAS Machine Gun, 51MM Mortar, 30MM Automatic Granade Launcher system, 7.62 Medium Machine Gun, Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), passive Night Sight PR-1614 for 5.56 INSAS Rifel, PNV Binoular PR-1910BM4, PNV Monocular PR-1920B, F3 Metal Mine Detector, 81MM Mortar E-1 and 84MM CARL Gustaf Rocket Launcher(CGRL) were exhibited.

The primary objective of the exhibition was to educate the youth, civilians and students about various weapons, how they are used and show the valint efforts of the BSF in the anti-Maoist operations. The weapons seized by the Naxals were exhibited at the event to inspire the youth to fight for the nation and protect the national interest.