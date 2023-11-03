Jamshedpur’s Autistic Boy Asutosh Creates National Record in Abacus competition

TNI Bureau: Jamshedpur’s Autistic Teen Asutosh Panigrahi created National Record in Abacus competition recently.

17 years old Panigrahi achieved this awesome winning feat by solving 101 additions and subtractions in 10 minutes and 107 multiplications in just 5 minutes. His name has been registered in the India Book of Records.

Organised by Indian Abacus (I.A) at Karandih, the Abacus competitions aroused unusual interest and unprecedented excitements among the local mind game enthusiasts. The Test was completed with the presence and guidance of IBR’s adjucator Arindam Sengupta, Chief of I.A.’s Jharkhand unit Sanjib Singh and senior educator Kanchan Singh.

The entire competition was conducted as per the detailed guidelines and prescribed criterias fixed up by International Protocol of Records. Hundreds of representatives of Government bodies, Voluntary Organisations, Corporates and Social Sectors such as District Commissioner’s Office, East Singhbhum District Hospital, ASPIRE, Nayi Disha, Tata Power, Tata SABAL, Special Olympic Bharat, Young India and Tatanagar Railway Station have gathered at the venue of the Mega Event to cheer up Asutosh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Congratulatory messages have now been pouring in to Asutosh for accomplishing this spectacular success inspite of Autistic related handicap. Particularly his fans, followers, friends, family members, relatives and well-wishers are appreciating his astounding will power and amazing ability to turn the challenges into opportunities and problems into possibilities. It may be worth mentioned here that no medicine has yet been invented to cure this Autism Spectrum Disorder disease.

The proud parents of Asutosh Dr Nibedita Kar and Biswajit Panigrahi, expressed their gratitude to the authorities of IBR and Indian Abacus for providing proper platform to Asutosh for showcasing his exemplary talent and extraordinary Brilliance.

Asutosh has now been learning coding after passing out 12th standard. Being a passionate music lover, he has passed examination of Visharad in Hindustani classical vocal with First Class distinction.

Asutosh has also been earning accolades for his several scintillating musical performances on behalf of Jamshedpur music circle. The Success story of Asutosh Panigrahi can set an ideal example to be emulated by other Autistic children, whose number in India is one among hundred.

Asutosh has amply proven that if sufficient help, co-operation, support, mentoring, encouragement and timely Patronisation and Inspiration are available, then impossible things can jolly well be made absolutely possible and practicable.