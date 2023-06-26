Popular YouTuber Devraj Patel, Known for the famous ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai Bhai’ Meme, dies in road accident 

Raipur, TNI Bureau:- Devraj Patel, a well-known YouTuber and comedian, met with a fatal accident in the city, leaving his fans and followers in shock and disbelief. Devraj, who gained fame for his viral video ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai,’ tragically lost his life in a road collision in the Labhandih area of Raipur.

The news of Devraj Patel’s untimely demise sent shockwaves through the online community, as his unique brand of humor and memorable catchphrase had endeared him to millions. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences, recognizing Devraj’s significant impact on the lives of countless individuals.

“Devraj Patel, the mastermind behind ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai,’ who brought smiles to our faces, has left us today,” Chief Minister Baghel shared in a heartfelt tweet. “The loss of such exceptional talent at such a young age is truly heartbreaking. May his family and loved ones find strength during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए. इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है. ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

Devraj Patel was riding a bike with his friend near Labhandih when tragedy struck. A speeding truck collided with their vehicle from behind, resulting in a fatal accident. Devraj lost his life instantaneously, while his friend sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment, reported NDTV.

With over 400,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and a substantial following of 57,000 on Instagram, Devraj had become a prominent figure in the online entertainment world. His recent Instagram post, which featured a video, had been shared only hours before the accident.

In addition to his individual success, Devraj had also collaborated with popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in the well-received web series, Dhindora. His iconic dialogue, “Dil se bura lagta hai bhai,” had garnered significant attention and praise within the series.

According to authorities, the collision resulted in severe head and bodily injuries for Devraj Patel. Although he was promptly rushed to the hospital, medical professionals were unable to save his life, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Devraj, originally from Mahasamund, had risen to prominence through his engaging content and comedic timing. The ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’ video had propelled him into the spotlight, capturing the hearts of viewers across the nation.

As fans mourn the loss of a talented entertainer and genuine soul, Devraj Patel’s legacy will live on through his remarkable contributions to online comedy. His infectious laughter and unforgettable catchphrase will forever remain etched in the memories of those who were fortunate enough to witness his creativity and talent.