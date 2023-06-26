TNI Evening News Headlines – June 26, 2023
Indian contingent create history in Berlin, record 202 medals at Special Olympics World Summer Games.
➡️ Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha districts till June 29: IMD issues yellow warning.
➡️ Private bus involved in Ganjam mishap was operating without permit.
➡️PM Modi to visit poll-bound MP on Tuesday, flag off 5 Vande Bharat Trains.
➡️PM Modi holds meeting with Cabinet Ministers, Manipur likely in focus.
➡️Chandigarh-Manali highway reopens after 20 hours.
➡️ Shah Rukh Khan gears up for first collab with daughter Suhana Khan.
➡️The Kerala Story makers announce next film ‘Bastar about another gripping true incident.
➡️Wrestlers move Delhi court seeking copy of charge sheet against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan.
➡️Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and Mumbai’s Wankhede stadiums likely venues for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 launches on a stratospheric scale, 120,000 feet above the Earth.
➡️Russia lifts counter-terrorist operation regime in Moscow.
➡️India to remove additional duties on eight US products, including apples as India, US resolve WTO disputes.
