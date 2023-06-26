‘Bastar: Uncovering the Hidden Truth’ – The Team behind ‘The Kerala Story’ Ventures into Chhattisgarh

Mumbai, Entertainment Bureau: In the wake of their recent success with the film ‘The Kerala Story,’ producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Sudipto Sen have announced their next project, titled ‘Bastar.’ The duo, known for their thought-provoking storytelling, aims to delve into the depths of another region in India to unravel the enigmatic ‘hidden truth.’ Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official announcement and poster on his social media, revealing that ‘Bastar’ is set for release on April 5, 2024.

‘THE KERALA STORY’ TEAM REUNITES… ANNOUNCE ‘BASTAR’… After the #Blockbuster success of #TheKeralaStory, producer #VipulAmrutlalShah and director #SudiptoSen reunite for a new film, titled #Bastar… 5 April 2024 release… OFFICIAL POSTER… pic.twitter.com/QU9npVQgKR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2023

The official poster of ‘Bastar’ portrays fallen trees in a forest, with a communist flag in the corner and a gun pointing towards the woods. While the plot details remain undisclosed, the poster hints at the involvement of Naxalites—a left-wing extremist group—within the region. Bastar, a district situated in the state of Chhattisgarh, is renowned for its significant tribal population, accounting for approximately 63% of the district’s total inhabitants. The tribal communities residing in Bastar prefer to preserve their distinct culture by residing deep within the forests and maintaining minimal contact with outsiders.

Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, in association with Last Monk Media, is developing and producing ‘Bastar.’ With the film scheduled for an April 5, 2024 release, fans eagerly anticipate learning more about the star-studded cast associated with the project.

Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah#SunshinePictures pic.twitter.com/3qQVxKpCcG — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) June 26, 2023

‘The Kerala Story,’ the previous work by the same team, was embroiled in controversy leading up to its release in May. The film faced accusations of exaggerating facts and was labeled as propaganda by some critics. However, ‘The Kerala Story’ proved to be a box office hit, surpassing several records.

The film narrates the harrowing experiences of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage. The controversy surrounding the film erupted when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist organization ISIS. Subsequently, the contentious figure was retracted from the trailer amidst protests, and its description was revised to highlight the story of three women from Kerala. Additionally, the filmmakers agreed in the Kerala High Court to remove any mention of the 32,000 women from their social media platforms.

As the team embarks on their next project, ‘Bastar,’ audiences await another compelling tale that sheds light on the hidden realities of a region often shielded from mainstream narratives.