TNI Morning News Headlines – February 26, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha College Teacher gets 7-year Jail for impregnating student on pretext of Marriage in Jajpur.
➡️ Odisha: A former police personnel arrested for smuggling ganja in Malkangiri.
➡️ Odisha: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra launched a new robotics centre at a school in Bhubaneshwar yesterday.
➡️Bharat Bandh cripples normal life in Odisha. Shops, business establishments, market complexes in Bhubaneswar remain closed.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched five online services of the Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department.
➡️ Odisha: Mayurbhanj District Administration issues special Covid-19 guidelines for Baripada.
India News
➡️ India reports 16,577 new COVID-19 cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,10,63,491 including 1,55,986 active cases, 1,07,50,680 cured cases & 1,56,825 deaths.
➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 24th January is 21,46,61,465 including 8,31,807 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ Traders call for Bharat Bandh to protest against rising fuel prices. Around 40,000 traders’ associations extend support.
➡️ Election Commission of India to hold a press conference at 4:30 pm today.
➡️ BRICS India 2021: India’s BRICS Chairmanship begins with 3-day-long Sherpas’ meeting.
➡️ PM Modi to address 33rd Convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University today.
➡️ Mumbai Police summons Hrithik Roshan in a case against Kangana Ranaut involving exchange of emails.
➡️ Karnataka: A structure of Lord Ram made of Re 1 and Rs 5 coins displayed in Bengaluru.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at Kamrup, Assam at 10.33pm today: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️ Congress leader Ashok Tanwar launched a new party ‘Apna Bharat Morcha’.
➡️ Sensex down 782 points in opening trade, currently at 50,256.
➡️ Rupee tanks 67 paise to 73.10 against US dollar in early trade.
World News
➡️ WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanks PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity.
➡️ Queen Elizabeth says Covid Jab “Didn’t Hurt At All”.
➡️ Brazil to buy 20 Million COVID-19 Vaccines from India’s Bharat Biotech.
➡️ Pakistan offers Sri Lanka $50m credit line for defence purchases.
➡️ US carries out Airstrike against Iranian-backed Militia Target in Syria.
