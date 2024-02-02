PM Modi to inaugurate MCL Projects worth Rs 2,145 Cr in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Addressing a media conference on Friday, Ajit Kumar Behura, Director (Finance, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating four transformative projects in coal mining sector, built at a total cost of Rs 2,145 crore.

These projects, the Director (Finance) said, include two First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects — Bhubaneswari Phase-I of 10 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) capacity in Talcher Coalfields, Angul district, built at an investment of Rs 335 crore, and Lajkura Rapid Loading System (RLS) of 15 MTPA capacity, built at an investment of Rs 375 crore in Ib Valley Coalfields.

Among other projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include, the Ib Valley Washery having capacity of washing 10 MTPA non-coking coal annually. “This significant infrastructure, built at a total cost of Rs 557 crore in Jharsuguda district of Odisha, marks a paradigm shift in coal processing for quality, signifying innovation and sustainability,” said Behura.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a 50-kilometer-long second track of Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega rail line Phase-1, the infrastructure created as a part of sustainability initiatives towards energy security with an investment of Rs 878 crore.