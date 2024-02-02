NTPC Bongaigaon takes initiative to Strengthen Vendor Relationship

TNI Bureau: NTPC Bongaigaon’s Contracts and Materials (C&M) Department organized a highly successful day-long vendor meet on February 1, 2024, at the Employee Welfare Association Hall of NTPC Bongaigaon. The event was a part of the vendor relationship program and saw a remarkable turnout with over 60 vendors in attendance.

The event was inaugurated by Karunakar Das, Business Unit Head, NTPC Bongaigaon, alongside esteemed guests Shri K C Muraleedharan, Chief General Manager (O&M), and Shri Induri Srinivasa Reddy, General Manager (Maintenance).

Das, in his inaugural address, underscored NTPC Bongaigaon’s capacity and future trajectory, emphasizing its pivotal role in the nation’s growth. He commended the invaluable contributions of business partners and emphasized the significance of integrity in all endeavors.

Prior to Das’s address, Siddharth Kumar Sarkar, Senior Manager (C&M), welcomed the attendees, providing insights into various initiatives and opportunities within NTPC Bongaigaon. The vendors lauded NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to fostering dialogue, where their concerns were earnestly heard and addressed by the site management, ensuring prompt resolutions.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A comprehensive presentation during the meeting spotlighted the robust processes and systems in place for vendors, emphasizing two-way communication, integrity, and transparency as fundamental principles for mutual success. The interactive session served as a testament to NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to nurturing enduring partnerships with its vendors and contractors.

Over the years, NTPC Bongaigaon has actively facilitated platforms for regular interaction between management and vendors, aimed at understanding and mitigating challenges encountered in contract execution.

The event also saw contributions from Prolay Chowdhury, Addl. General Manager (C&M), Ujjwal Sarkar, Deputy General Manager (Vigilance), Onkar Nath, Addl. General Manager (HR), and other Heads of Departments, who reiterated the pivotal role of vendors as partners in the organization’s progress.

The successful vendor meet highlights NTPC Bongaigaon’s unwavering commitment to fostering robust vendor relationships, driving mutual growth, and ensuring operational excellence.