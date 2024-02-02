Odisha Bureaucrat Roopa Roshan Sahoo in Bureaucrats India’s Women Catalysts List

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Odisha Bureaucrat Roopa Roshan Sahoo has been listed in Bureaucrats India’s Women Catalysts List for her invaluable contributions in Indian bureaucracy.

Roopa Roshan Sahoo, an IAS officer from the 2006 batch of Odisha cadre is currently holding multiple portfolios in the Government of Odisha.

Currently she is handling three important portfolios as Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department and Member Secretary of Poverty and Human Development Monitoring Agency.

Roopa Sahoo has played a key role in the implementation of the Samhati program, which addresses language barriers faced by tribal students and ‘Anwesha’ to provide quality education to the children from marginalized backgrounds.

‘Bureaucrats India’ inspires and empowers women to excel in the dynamic field of Indian bureaucracy by showcasing their achievements.

Bureaucrats India recognizes and celebrates the invaluable contributions of women in Indian bureaucracy who made significant strides driving positive change.

The 2023 Women Catalysts of 2023 List:
1. Rashmi Shukla (IPS), Director General of Police, Maharashtra
2. Kanchan Devi (IFS), Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)
3. Kala Ramachandran (IPS), ADGP Headquarters, Haryana Police
4. Abha Rani Singh (IRS), Chairman & Managing Director, National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC)
5. Indra Mallo (IAS), Joint Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, Government of India
6. Smita Sabharwal (IAS), Member Secretary, Telangana State Finance Commission
7. Sanjukta Parashar (IPS), Inspector General of Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Government of India
8. Roopa R Sahoo (IAS), Special Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha
9. Anindita Mitra (IAS), Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh
10. Sonal Goel (IAS), Resident Commissioner, Tripura Bhawan
11. Suman Rawat Chandra (IAS), Director, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India
12. Amrapali Kata (IAS), Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority
13. Aparajita Rai (IPS), Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong, West Bengal
14. Inayat Khan (IAS), District Magistrate, Araria, Bihar
15. Stuti Charan (IAS), Collector and District Magistrate, Chhotaudepur, Gujarat
16. Richa Prakash Choudhary (IAS), Collector & District Magistrate, Durg, Chhattisgarh
17. Srishti Gupta (IRTS), Lead (Strategy), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)
18. Pamela Satpathy (IAS), Collector & District Magistrate, Karimnagar, Telangana
19. Dr Artika Shukla (IAS), District Collector, Dudu, Rajasthan
20. Tina Dabi (IAS), District Collector, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
21. Rena Jamil (IAS), Chief Executive Officer at Zila Panchayat, Balrampur Ramanujganj district, Chhattisgarh
22. Patil Pranjal Lahensingh (IAS), District Magistrate, Shahdara, Delhi
23. Sreedhanya Suresh (IAS), Inspector General of Registration, Kerala
