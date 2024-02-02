Odisha Bureaucrat Roopa Roshan Sahoo in Bureaucrats India’s Women Catalysts List

TNI Bureau: Odisha Bureaucrat Roopa Roshan Sahoo has been listed in Bureaucrats India’s Women Catalysts List for her invaluable contributions in Indian bureaucracy.

Roopa Roshan Sahoo, an IAS officer from the 2006 batch of Odisha cadre is currently holding multiple portfolios in the Government of Odisha.

Currently she is handling three important portfolios as Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department and Member Secretary of Poverty and Human Development Monitoring Agency.

Roopa Sahoo has played a key role in the implementation of the Samhati program, which addresses language barriers faced by tribal students and ‘Anwesha’ to provide quality education to the children from marginalized backgrounds.

‘Bureaucrats India’ inspires and empowers women to excel in the dynamic field of Indian bureaucracy by showcasing their achievements.

Bureaucrats India recognizes and celebrates the invaluable contributions of women in Indian bureaucracy who made significant strides driving positive change.