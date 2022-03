IPL 2022: Date, Time, Fixtures, Venue Details

Insight Bureau: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the final schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. IPL 2022 is premiering shortly from March 26.

The tournament will begin with the high voltage clash between the finalists of the previous season – Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders – at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

March 27, Sunday, will witness the first double header of the tournament in which five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be seen clashing with Delhi Capitals in the day game at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Later, on the same day, Punjab Kings will rival with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

Here is the complete fixture of IPL 2022

➡️ Saturday March 26, 2022- CSK vs KKR- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️ Sunday March 27, 2022- DC vs MI- 3:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️ Sunday March 27, 2022- PBKS vs RCB- 7:30- PMDY Patil Stadium

➡️Monday March 28, 2022- GT vs LSG- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Tuesday March 29, 2022- SRH vs RR- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Wednesday March 30, 2022- RCB vs KKR- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Thursday March 31, 2022- LSG vs CSK- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Friday April 1, 2022- KKR vs PBKS- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Saturday April 2, 2022- MI vs RR- 3:30- PMDY Patil Stadium

➡️Saturday April 2, 2022- GT vs DC- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Sunday April 3, 2022- CSK vs PBKS- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Monday April 4, 2022- SRH vs LSG- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Tuesday April 5, 2022- RR vs RCB- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Wednesday April 6, 2022- KKR vs MI- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Thursday April 7, 2022- LSG vs DC- 7:30- PMDY Patil Stadium

➡️Friday April 8, 2022- PBKS vs GT- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Saturday April 9, 2022- CSK vs SRH- 3:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Saturday April 9, 2022- RCB vs MI- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Sunday April 10, 2022- KKR vs DC- 3:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Sunday April 10, 2022- RR vs LSG- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Monday April 11, 2022- SRH vs GT- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Tuesday April 12, 2022- CSK vs RCB- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Wednesday April 13, 2022- MI vs PBKS- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Thursday April 14, 2022- RR vs GT- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Friday April 15, 2022- SRH vs KKR- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Saturday April 16, 2022- MI vs LSG- 3:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Saturday April 16, 2022- DC vs RCB- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Sunday April 17, 2022- PBKS vs SRH- 3:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Sunday April 17, 2022- GT vs CSK- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Monday April 18, 2022- RR vs KKR- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Tuesday April 19, 2022- LSG vs RCB- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Wednesday April 20, 2022- DC vs PBKS- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Thursday April 21, 2022- MI vs CSK- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Friday April 22, 2022- DC vs RR- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Saturday April 23, 2022- KKR vs GJ- 3:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Saturday April 23, 2022- RCB vs SRH- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Sunday April 24, 2022- LSG vs MI- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Monday April 25, 2022- PBKS vs CSK- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Tuesday April 26, 2022- RCB vs RR- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Wednesday April 27, 2022- GT vs SRH- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Thursday April 28, 2022- DC vs KKR- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Friday April 29, 2022- PBKS vs LSG- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Saturday April 30, 2022- GT vs RCB- 3:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Saturday April 30, 2022- RR vs MI- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Sunday May 1, 2022- DC vs LSG- 3:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Sunday May 1, 2022- SRH vs CSK- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Monday May 2, 2022- KKR vs RR- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Tuesday May 3, 2022- GT vs PBKS- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Wednesday May 4, 2022- RCB vs CSK- 7:30 PM – MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Thursday May 5, 2022- DC vs SRH- 7:30 PM – Brabourne – CCI

➡️Friday May 6, 2022- GT vs MI- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Saturday May 7, 2022- PBKS vs RR- 3:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Saturday May 7, 2022- LSG vs KKR- 3:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Sunday May 8, 2022- SRH vs RCB- 3:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Sunday May 8, 2022- CSK vs DC- 3:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Monday May 9, 2022- MI vs KKR- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Tuesday May 10, 2022- LSG vs GT- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Wednesday May 11, 2022- RR vs DC- 7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium

➡️Thursday May 12, 2022- CSK vs MI- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Friday May 13, 2022- RCB vs PBKS- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Saturday May 14, 2022- KKR vs SRH- 7:30 PM- MCA Stadium, Pune

➡️Sunday May 15, 2022- CSK vs GT- 3:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Sunday May 15, 2022- LSG vs RR- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Monday May 16, 2022- PBKS vs DC- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Tuesday May 17, 2022- MI vs SRH- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Wednesday May 18, 2022- KKR vs LSG- 7:30 PM- DY Patil Stadium

➡️Thursday May 19, 2022- RCB vs GT- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Friday May 20, 2022- RR vs CSK- 7:30 PM- Brabourne – CCI

➡️Saturday May 21, 2022- MI vs DC- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium

➡️Sunday May 22, 2022- SRH vs PBKS- 7:30 PM- Wankhede Stadium