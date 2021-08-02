PM Modi launches e-Rupi; Check Details Here

TNI Bureau: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference launched e-RUPI, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless digital payment method.



PM Modi said the e-RUPI voucher is a sign of how India is growing by linking people’s lives with technology while addressing the ceremony. He also expressed delight that this forward-thinking reform proposal has arrived at a time when the country is commemorating the 75th anniversary of its independence with the Amrit Mahotsav.

He said that, in addition to the government, any organisation seeking to assist someone with their treatment, education, or other job will be able to do so by giving an e-RUPI voucher rather than cash. This will guarantee that the money somebody gives is put to good use for the purpose for which it was provided.

e-RUPI, according to the Prime Minister, is both individual and purpose specific. According to him, “e-RUPI will ensure that the money is being used for the purpose for which any help or any benefit is being provided” He remarked that there was a period when technology was seen to be the realm of the wealthy, and that there was no place for it in an impoverished nation like India.

The Prime Minister spoke on how technology is bringing transparency and integrity to transactions, as well as generating new possibilities for the disadvantaged. He stated that through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) over seventeen and a half lakh crore rupees had been deposited directly into people’s accounts in India .

The rise of digital transactions in India has empowered the poor and underprivileged, smaller businesses, farmers, and tribal population, as per PM Modi.

According to the Prime Minister, India is demonstrating to the rest of the world that it is second to none in terms of technology adoption and adaptation. When it comes to innovations and the use of technology in service delivery, he believes India has the potential to lead the globe alongside other big nations.