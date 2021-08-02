TNI Evening News Headlines – August 2, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 203 more COVID positive cases & 134 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 139 local contact cases and 79 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1785 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 960386.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appoints Upendra Tripathy as Advisor of Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.
➡️ Veteran Politician & five-time MLA from Balasore Arun Dey passes away. HYe was 76.
➡️ OSSC official Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, who has landed in the Vigilance net for amassing disproportionate assets was given compulsory retirement by Odisha Government.
➡️ Odisha, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo informs that colleges in Odisha to reopen soon.
➡️ Evaluation process of Matric offline examination will begin from August 11, 2021.
➡️ Live streaming of Orissa High Court hearings begins on court’s official YouTube channel.
India News
➡️ Amarjeet Sinha, Advisor in the PMO resigned. Sinha was appointed as an adviser to PM Modi in February last year.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi launches digital payment solution e-RUPI.
➡️ Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga says he has Directed police to withdraw FIR against all accused in connection with deadly violence along border with Assam.
➡️ Tamil Nadu: A massive fire breaks out at a private plastic godown in Madurai. Fire tenders are present at the spot.
➡️ Indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin effective against Delta Plus Variant: ICMR.
➡️ Jammu and Kashmir Police busts LeT terror module in Anantnag with arrest of 4 people involved in developing IEDs.
➡️ Kerala reports 13,984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Maharashtra’s first ever Zika Virus case reported in Pune District; Centre rushes High-level Team.
➡️ Kamalpreet Kaur of India finishes 6th with best throw of 63.7 m in the women’s discus throw final. She qualified for the women’s discus throw final with a 64m throw on Saturday.
➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza finishes 23rd in Individual Eventing. he became the first Indian to reach the final of the event on Monday.
➡️ India’s exports hit a record $35.2 billion in July.
World News
➡️ India, China hold 12th round of Corps Commander-level meeting, agree to maintain peace.
➡️ Afghanistan’s situation will change in 6 months, says president Ashraf Ghani.
➡️ China, Australia ramp up Covid curbs as Delta Variant spreads.
➡️ Boris Johnson, Wife expecting another Baby: British Media.
