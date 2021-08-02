TNI Evening News Headlines – August 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 203 more COVID positive cases & 134 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 139 local contact cases and 79 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1785 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 960386.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appoints Upendra Tripathy as Advisor of Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.

➡️ Veteran Politician & five-time MLA from Balasore Arun Dey passes away. HYe was 76.

➡️ OSSC official Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, who has landed in the Vigilance net for amassing disproportionate assets was given compulsory retirement by Odisha Government.

➡️ Odisha, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo informs that colleges in Odisha to reopen soon.

➡️ Evaluation process of Matric offline examination will begin from August 11, 2021.

➡️ Live streaming of Orissa High Court hearings begins on court’s official YouTube channel.

India News

➡️ Amarjeet Sinha, Advisor in the PMO resigned. Sinha was appointed as an adviser to PM Modi in February last year.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi launches digital payment solution e-RUPI.

➡️ Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga says he has Directed police to withdraw FIR against all accused in connection with deadly violence along border with Assam.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: A massive fire breaks out at a private plastic godown in Madurai. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

➡️ Indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin effective against Delta Plus Variant: ICMR.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir Police busts LeT terror module in Anantnag with arrest of 4 people involved in developing IEDs.

➡️ Kerala reports 13,984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Maharashtra’s first ever Zika Virus case reported in Pune District; Centre rushes High-level Team.

➡️ Kamalpreet Kaur of India finishes 6th with best throw of 63.7 m in the women’s discus throw final. She qualified for the women’s discus throw final with a 64m throw on Saturday.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza finishes 23rd in Individual Eventing. he became the first Indian to reach the final of the event on Monday.

➡️ India’s exports hit a record $35.2 billion in July.

World News

➡️ India, China hold 12th round of Corps Commander-level meeting, agree to maintain peace.

➡️ Afghanistan’s situation will change in 6 months, says president Ashraf Ghani.

➡️ China, Australia ramp up Covid curbs as Delta Variant spreads.

➡️ Boris Johnson, Wife expecting another Baby: British Media.