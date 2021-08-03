TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1129 new Covid cases and 69 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.90%. 1785 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

59,378 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 6102.

Khordha reported 388 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 135 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – August 3, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 1129

🔶 New Deaths – 69

🔶 New Recoveries – 1785

🔶 Samples Tested – 59,378 (67,131 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.90% (1.54% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (40+ Districts) – Khordha (388), Cuttack (135), Balasore (72), Kendrapara (66), Jagatsinghpur (63), Bhadrak (60), Angul (55), Puri (48), Jajpur (48).

🔷 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (23), Cuttack (9), Puri (7), Kendrapara (6), Balasore (3), Bhadrak (3), Jagatsinghpur (3), Mayurbhanj (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 16223921

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 980866

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 960386

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 14325

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 6102