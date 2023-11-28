PM Modi Applauds Swift Rescue of 41 Trapped Workers in Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the successful rescue of 41 workers trapped for 17 days in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara tunnel. The NDRF’s rat-hole mining teams conducted the evacuation in under an hour, with all workers safely pulled out and sent to a makeshift hospital. PM Modi expressed deep satisfaction on X, commending the workers’ courage and patience.

He wished them a speedy recovery and acknowledged the families’ resilience. The Prime Minister, in constant touch with Uttarakhand authorities, congratulated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the successful operation, inquiring about the workers’ health. The tunnel collapse occurred in November, triggering a swift response and a coordinated rescue effort.

“The success of the rescue operation for our fellow workers in Uttarkashi is deeply moving for everyone. To those who were trapped in the tunnel, I want to say that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish all of you good health and a speedy recovery, the Prime Minister said.PM Modi, further in the tweet, also said that it was incredibly satisfying that after a prolonged wait, the workers will now reunite with their loved ones.”It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait our friends will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough,” the Prime Minister wrote on ‘X”.

उत्तरकाशी में हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की सफलता हर किसी को भावुक कर देने वाली है। टनल में जो साथी फंसे हुए थे, उनसे मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आपका साहस और धैर्य हर किसी को प्रेरित कर रहा है। मैं आप सभी की कुशलता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। यह अत्यंत… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2023

In November, a tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi trapped 41 laborers as debris covered a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side of the under-construction structure. Swiftly, rescue teams, experts, and government officials rushed to the site to initiate the rescue operation.