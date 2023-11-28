Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Odisha CM Expresses Relief and Gratitude

Uttarakhand (Silkyara), TNI Bureau: In a moment of collective relief, Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik expressed gratitude to the various rescue teams involved in the successful operation to save the lives of trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister, visibly relieved, conveyed his thanks to the teams that tirelessly worked over several days to bring the 41 trapped laborers to safety.

The Chief Minister remarked, “It gives me immense pleasure to learn about the successful rescue operation, and I am very happy that our workers will return home safe.” Among the trapped laborers were five individuals from Odisha, prompting the State Government to swiftly dispatch a team along with the family members of the affected Odia workers to the rescue site.

The Silkyara Tunnel incident had gripped the nation’s attention as rescue operations unfolded to save those trapped inside. The successful outcome has not only brought relief to the families of the affected workers but has also showcased the collaborative efforts of various agencies involved in the rescue mission.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik extended his thanks to the Uttarakhand government, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Defence Team for their commendable efforts. He emphasized that the successful rescue operation is a testament to the commitment of the Indian authorities to go above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

“It proves that India can do anything and everything to save the lives of its citizens,” stated the Chief Minister, acknowledging the dedication and expertise demonstrated by the rescue teams.