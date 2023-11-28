BJP slams BJD over criticism of President Murmu by Paradip MLA

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over criticism of President Droupadi Murmu by Paradip MLA Sambit Routray.

It is very unfortunate that Paradip MLA Sambit Routray criticized President Droupadi Murmu, said former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai while addressing a media conference today. The President is the head of the nation and will the BJD leaders decide what she has to say, he asked.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Routray criticizing the President shows his stupidity, ignorance and arrogance, Tarai said adding that the MLA has shown confidence that he will disrupt normalcy at the Paradip port but let him first do so in a gram panchayat.

The former MP further said that Paradip Port has become India’s number one port in the field of “Cargo Handling” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha has seen development because of the port. Oil refineries, plastic parks, various private institutions have come forward to set up industries here. In such scenario, such cheap comments of the MLA are anti-constitutional and anti-national, he condemned.

The saffron leader demanded that the Paradip MLA and his party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should apologize to the President for criticizing her.