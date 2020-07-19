Plasma Therapy: 4 Patients show signs of Recovery in Odisha

TNI Bureau: At least 4 out of 6 COVID-19 Patients undergoing Plasma Therapy in Odisha, have shown signs of recovery. They are now out of Oxygen support and will be discharged soon.

The remaining two patients are also stable and expected to be out of danger soon.

In total, 8 units of plasma have been collected from 4 donors so far out of which 6 have been used. 4 patients of Dedicated Covid Hospital in SUM COVID Hospital and 2 patients of Ashwini Covid Hospital are undergoing plasma therapy.

Odisha is among the few states who have started plasma therapy. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated this facility at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack which acts as the nodal agency.

Several people have responded to the CM’s appeal to donate plasma. At least 37 Amphan Duty NDRF personnel and 11 Fire Services personnel have also donated their plasma.