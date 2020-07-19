Odisha reports 736 new Covid-19 cases; 5 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported five deaths and 736 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 17,437 including 5,381 active cases and 11,937 recovered ones. With this Odisha crossed 17,000 marks of COVID-19 cases today.

👉 Of the 736 new cases, 481 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 255 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 247 new Covid-19 cases and 2 death in the last 24 hours.

👉 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam and 1 from Jagatsinghpur and 1 from Sundargarh. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 91. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 54 in Ganjam District.

👉 The COVID-19 deceased have been identified as Female 70, Male 44, Male 39 (Ganjam), Female 65 (Sundargarh), Male 67 (Jagatsinghpur).

👉 2 deaths due to other than COVID has been reported from Ganjam & Khordha districts, taking the Odisha toll to 28. A 53-year old Male of Ganjam district due to Bradycardia, Hyperkalemia and Metabolic Acidosis, with history of Chronic Kidney Disease. An 83-year old Male of Bhubaneswar due to uncontrolled Diabetes, Acute Kidney Injury and Metabolic Acidosis.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (107) and Koraput (45).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (247), Khordha (107), Koraput (45), Jajpur (40), Jagatsinghpur (40), Gajapati (39), Balasore (33), Cuttack (27), Sambalpur (25), Angul (22), Malkangiri (18), Sundargarh (17), Puri (14), Mayurbhanj (12), Nayagarh (10), Boudh (8), Rayagada (8), Kendrapada (7), Bhadrak (5), Bolangir (4), Bargarh (3), Kalahandi (2), Nabarangpur (1), Keonjhar (1) and Dhenkanal (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 5 (Ganjam 3, Jagatsinghpur 1, Sundargarh 1)

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 2 (Ganjam 1, Khordha 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 607