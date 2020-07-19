Bhubaneswar reports 52 New Covid-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1182.

Out of the 52 new cases, 34 cases have been reported from quarantine while 18 are local contact cases.

6 employees of Private Hospital, a student of a Private Hospital and a service provider of a Private Hospital are among the infected cases.

8 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Saheed Nagar near Angan Restaurant linked to a previous positive case.

A 8 year male, a 9 year female and 14-year-old female are among the virus infected cases.

As many as 54 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 19):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1182

👉 Recovered Cases – 523

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 646