Pipili Bypoll on May 13; Results on May 16

TNI Bureau: The office of Chief Electoral Officer announced that the Pipili By-election will be held on May 13 while counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 16.

Earlier the Puri ADM announced postponement of Pipili Bypoll following the demise of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj.

Ajit Mangaraj who was contesting the bypoll from the Pipili constituency died of coronavirus on Wednesday.