TNI News Headlines – April 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 451 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 91 Quarantine cases and 360 Local contact cases.

➡️ 1303 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 343522.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues Bhubaneswar Helpline number 1929 is active for COVID-19 related queries.

➡️ Section 144 clamped in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

➡️ Pipili Bypoll on May 13; counting of votes on May 16

➡️ Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will be remain in force during the observance of the night curfew in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

➡️ 4 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Titlagarh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 40.6 Degree Celsius.

India News

➡️ PM Narendra Modi holds a review meeting on COVID-19 and India’s vaccination drive.

➡️ PM Modi seeks curtailment of Kumbh Mela amid surge in COVID-19 cases. Kumbh Mela is now concluded for Juna Akhara.

➡️ Centre reduces price of Remdesivir injections.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 67,123 fresh COVID cases, 56,783 discharges, and 419 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Karnataka reports 17,489 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala reports 13,835 cases, Madhya Pradesh reports 11,269, Gujarat reports 9,541 cases, Tamil Nadu reports 9,344, Mumbai 8,834, Nagpur 6956

➡️ Delhi reports over 24,000 covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Today 175 ‘sadhus’ who attended Kumbh Mela have tested positive for COVID 19; so far, 229 ‘sadhus’ tested positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Actor Sonu Sood test positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Indian Railways to fine Rs 500 for not wearing face masks in rail premises, trains.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: Actor Vivek accorded state honours with 72 gun salute in Chennai.

➡️ Lalu Prasad Yadav gets bail in Dumka treasury case related to Fodder Scam from Ranchi High Court; may walk out of prison soon.

World News

➡️ US, Japan Show United front on China in Joe Biden’s first Summit.

➡️ COVID-19 deaths cross 3 million Globally.

➡️ Protesters shot dead by police at Bangladesh power plant.