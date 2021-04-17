Odisha Students secure 3rd position in NASA Rover Challenge

TNI Bureau: A team of 10 school students from Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT) brought laurels to Odisha by securing third position at the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge-2021 in the High School Division.

They also created history as they became the first Indian team who won in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The team also won the Videography Award in the prestigious competition.

NaPSAT is an initiative of Cuttack-based Navonmesh Prasar Foundation that comprised of space enthusiasts who were engaged in projects like design of space systems, rovers, rockets, and satellites.

It aims to create curiosity among school, skill development and university students in the field of Space and Astronomy.

NaPSAT is founded by VSSUT Alumni Anil Pradhan. Vaishali Sharma is the Co-Founder.