TNI Bureau: Actor-turned Politician and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan stepped in to contribute his bit in the fight against Corona Virus.

Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 1 crore to PM’s National Relief Fund & Rs 50 lakh each to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to help fight Coronavirus Pandemic.

After the announcement made by Pawan Kalyan on Twitter, hashtag actor’s fans started trending the hashtag #PawanKalyanForPeople started trending on Twitter.