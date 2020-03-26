English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Highlights: Centre’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore Economic Relief Package for Poor

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The Centre has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic relief package – ‘PM Garib Kalyan Yojana’ to provide immediate support to all poor and vulnerable sections of the society in the wake of 21 day lockdown owing to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Key Highlights:

👉 Relief Package will take care of poor and daily wage labourers.
👉 Rs 50 lakh per person insurance cover for all Doctors, Paramedics and Healthcare Workers engaged in Coronavirus fight for 3 months. Lives of CoronaWarriors are insured. 20 lakh workers to get benefits.
👉 80 crore poor people to get 5 kg of rice/wheat (over and above what they get already) and 1 kg of preferred pulse FREE for the next 3 months.
👉 8.7 crore Farmers will get Rs 2,000 each through DBT in the first week of April.
👉 MNREGA wage increased to Rs 202 per day from Rs 182 to benefit 5 crore families.
👉 3 crore Senior Citizens, Divyangs, Widows to get one-time amount of additional Rs 1,000 in two installments through DBT over the next 3 months.
👉 20 crore Jan Dhan Women account holders to get Rs 500 per month for the next three months.
👉 8.3 crore BPL families covered under Ujjawala scheme to get free cylinders for 3 months.
👉 DBT Cash transfers covers Farmers, MGNREGA, Poor widows, Pensioners & Divyangs, Jan Dhan Yojna accounts, Ujjwala scheme, Self help group women dealing with DDU livelihood missions, EPFO organised workers, Construction workers & District mineral workers.
👉 Collateral-free loans doubled to 20 Lakh for 63 lakh Self Help Women Groups (7 crore housesholds covered).
👉 Govt to pay Employee, Employer contribution to PF for 3 months for establishments (having up to 100 employees) with 90% of staff with Rs 15,000 wage.
👉 Workers allowed to draw non-refundable advance of 75% from credit in PF Accounts or 3 months salary, whichever is lower. 4.8 crore people to be benefitted.
👉 Centre allows States to use Rs 31,000 crore fund to provide relief to building and construction workers. 3.5 crore registered workers to be benefitted.
👉 Central Govt to request State Govts to use the District Mineral Fund (DMF) to augment medical testing and screening and providing health attention.
👉 No decision on deferement of EMIs and NPAs yet as the economic relief package is aimed at bailing out the poor and poorest people only.

TNI Bureau
