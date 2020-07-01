Ratha Jatra 2020: Bahuda Jatra of Holy Deities Concludes

TNI Bureau: Bahuda Jatra, the homecoming of the Holy Deities from Gundicha Temple (Mausima Mandir) to Srimandir on chariots concluded this evening.

‘Taladhwaja’ chariot of Lord Balabhadra, ‘Darpadalan’ chariot of Devi Subhadra and ‘Nandighosa’ chariot of Lord Jagannath reached the Singhadwara on time.

‘Laxminarayan Bheta’ ritual concluded as Goddess Laxmi comes out of Srimandir to welcome Lord Jagannath after his nine-day sojourn to Mausi Maa temple.

With the conclusion of Bahuda Jatra, all preparations are being put in place for the ‘Sunabesha’ ritual of the deities tomorrow.

This year, Ratha Jatra was also held without any devotees as the Supreme Court issued strict guidelines for Ratha Jatra to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.

No more than 500 people including servitors and police personnel were allowed to pull the chariots this year.