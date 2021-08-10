Panel Discussion on Leadership of Panchayat in J&K

Insight Bureau: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has initiated the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of the country to introduce them to the functioning of Parliament and provide them an exposure to the democratic principles and ethos.

This programme aims to create awareness, self- confidence and fuel the ambitions and aspirations of the ground level leadership.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The first such Outreach Programme was organized on January 8, 2021 at Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) is organizing a panel discussion on ‘Leadership of Panchayat: Social Change, Economic Development and Empowerment of women in Rural Areas’ on 31 August 2021 at Srinagar, Kashmir.

Panchayat Representatives of Jammu & Kashmir will be physically attending this programme.