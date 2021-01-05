Pari Murder Case: POCSO Court declares Accused Saroj Sethi as a Minor

TNI Bureau: In a major setback to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court on Tuesday declared Saroj Sethi, the prime accused of Pari murder case in Nayagarh, as a minor.

Based on the birth certificate and his matriculation certificate, submitted by Saroj’s counsel, the court pronounced its judgement.

The court also rejected the SIT’s petition that had sought conduct of narco-analysis test on accused Saroj Sethi and transferred the matter to Juvenile Justice Board.

The Juvenile Justice Board will take a decision on the narco analysis test.